    18th LRS fuels lab

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.05.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Hype video for the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadrons fuel lab filmed at Kadena Air Base, Oct. 5, 2021. The fuels lab tests to ensure jet fuel meets standards for safe use in aircraft.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 01:00
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 816624
    VIRIN: 211006-F-JK399-1002
    Filename: DOD_108612199
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    This work, 18th LRS fuels lab, by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena
    Air Force
    18th LRS
    Fuels Lab

