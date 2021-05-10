Hype video for the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadrons fuel lab filmed at Kadena Air Base, Oct. 5, 2021. The fuels lab tests to ensure jet fuel meets standards for safe use in aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 01:00
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|816624
|VIRIN:
|211006-F-JK399-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108612199
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th LRS fuels lab, by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT