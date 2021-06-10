Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th SFS Leads the Way in Kunsan Base Defense Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.06.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Defenders assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron took part in a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2021. 8th SFS defenders showcased their abilities during simulated ground attacks by defending the installation and neutralizing adversarial personnel.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 22:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816611
    VIRIN: 211005-F-VR222-7001
    Filename: DOD_108612115
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: KR

    Kunsan Air Base
    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    U.S. Air Force

