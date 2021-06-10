8th SFS Leads the Way in Kunsan Base Defense Training

Defenders assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron took part in a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2021. 8th SFS defenders showcased their abilities during simulated ground attacks by defending the installation and neutralizing adversarial personnel.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 22:39
|Location:
|KR
