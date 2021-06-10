Commissary CLICK2GO online ordering launched at Camp Zama

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Camp Zama and Sagamihara Family Housing Area commissaries in Japan have joined the worldwide rollout of CLICK2GO, the Defense Commissary Agency’s new online ordering service, which is now available at both locations.





To celebrate the kickoff, the Sagamihara Family Housing Area commissary presented $25 gift certificates to the first four customers who made their order through CLICK2GO.





To place an order through CLICK2GO, shoppers can follow these steps. First, place your order at shop.commissaries.com/shop. Then select the date and time you would like to pick up your items. Each commissary offers different time slots. For example, the SFHA commissary offers seven 30-minute time slots each business day.



Once you arrive at the commissary, park your vehicle in one of the designated parking spaces and call the store. An attendant will come out and escort you into the store. Then, check your items and pay for them at the register. Once that is complete, an attendant will escort you back to your vehicle with your groceries.





An online payment system for CLICK2GO is scheduled to be available by summer 2022.



Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan.