    Commissary CLICK2GO online ordering launched at Camp Zama

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.06.2021

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    The Camp Zama and Sagamihara Family Housing Area commissaries in Japan have joined the worldwide rollout of CLICK2GO, the Defense Commissary Agency’s new online ordering service, which is now available at both locations.


    Interview: Totolua Ripley Jr., Store Director, Camp Zama/SFHA Commissary


    Narration:
    To celebrate the kickoff, the Sagamihara Family Housing Area commissary presented $25 gift certificates to the first four customers who made their order through CLICK2GO.


    Interview: Lindsey Powell, CLICK2GO Customer


    Narration:
    To place an order through CLICK2GO, shoppers can follow these steps. First, place your order at shop.commissaries.com/shop. Then select the date and time you would like to pick up your items. Each commissary offers different time slots. For example, the SFHA commissary offers seven 30-minute time slots each business day.

    Once you arrive at the commissary, park your vehicle in one of the designated parking spaces and call the store. An attendant will come out and escort you into the store. Then, check your items and pay for them at the register. Once that is complete, an attendant will escort you back to your vehicle with your groceries.


    Interview: Totolua Ripley Jr., Store Director, Camp Zama/SFHA Commissary


    Narration:
    An online payment system for CLICK2GO is scheduled to be available by summer 2022.

    Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816608
    VIRIN: 211006-A-MS361-861
    Filename: DOD_108612047
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commissary CLICK2GO online ordering launched at Camp Zama, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Commissary
    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Click2Go

