U.S. Air Force Col. Cat Logan shares about her backstory and how doing things with H.E.A.R.T (Honesty, Effort, Attitude, Respect and Teamwork), the key to her leadership philosophy The Logan Slogan, has led her to her current role as the commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)
|09.21.2021
|10.05.2021 21:20
|Package
|816598
|210920-F-XF897-1002
|DOD_108611916
|00:03:19
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|HENDERSON, NC, US
|0
|0
This work, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling commander shares story, leadership philosophy, by SSgt Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
