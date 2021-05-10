Gen. Mike Minihan gives closing statements at AMC CoC

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, gives closing statements after taking command of AMC during a change of command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Oct. 5, 2021. Minihan succeeded Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost during the ceremony, officiated by Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 19:27
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|816595
|Filename:
|DOD_108611875
|Length:
|00:05:49
|Location:
|IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
