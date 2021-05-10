Flags are so much more than cloth. Flags represent pride, honor and ideals. The highly skilled embroiderers who carry out DLA Troop Support's flag mission understand what is needed to produce the highest quality presidential and vice presidential flags in addition to battalion and brigade flags for military units. The flag mission is unique and is a prideful legacy that has been carried through the decades by the artisans at DLA. For more information visit: https://www.dla.mil/TroopSupport/ClothingandTextiles/
#WarfighterFirst #DLATroopSupport
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 16:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816537
|VIRIN:
|211005-D-LU733-612
|PIN:
|505775
|Filename:
|DOD_108611662
|Length:
|00:05:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Troop Support Flag Room: A Heritage of Embroidery (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT