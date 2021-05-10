DLA Troop Support Flag Room: A Heritage of Embroidery (open caption)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816537" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Flags are so much more than cloth. Flags represent pride, honor and ideals. The highly skilled embroiderers who carry out DLA Troop Support's flag mission understand what is needed to produce the highest quality presidential and vice presidential flags in addition to battalion and brigade flags for military units. The flag mission is unique and is a prideful legacy that has been carried through the decades by the artisans at DLA. For more information visit: https://www.dla.mil/TroopSupport/ClothingandTextiles/

#WarfighterFirst #DLATroopSupport