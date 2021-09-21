Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    With H.E.A.R.T: Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling commander explains leadership philosophy

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Col. Cat Logan, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing in Washington, D.C., shares about her backstory and how doing things with H.E.A.R.T. (Honesty, Effort, Attitude, Respect and Teamwork), the key to her leadership philosophy The Logan Slogan, has led her to her current role. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 16:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816531
    VIRIN: 210920-F-XF897-1001
    Filename: DOD_108611612
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: HENDERSON, NC, US

    TAGS

    Air Force
    JBAB
    AFDW
    USAF Band
    USAF Honor Guard

