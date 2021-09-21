With H.E.A.R.T: Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling commander explains leadership philosophy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816531" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Cat Logan, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing in Washington, D.C., shares about her backstory and how doing things with H.E.A.R.T. (Honesty, Effort, Attitude, Respect and Teamwork), the key to her leadership philosophy The Logan Slogan, has led her to her current role. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)