    143d Airlift Wing Civil Engineer Annual Training

    RI, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Vannucci 

    143d Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 143d Airlift Wing Civil Engineering Squadron traveled to Fort Indiantown Gap, PA from July 12 to July 23, 2021 to perform several construction tasks related to job skill training. Air National Guard Civil Engineers provide necessary problem skills and a wide range of expertise to thousands of structures around the world. Official Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. John Vannucci

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 16:10
