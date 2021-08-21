143d Airlift Wing Civil Engineer Annual Training

The 143d Airlift Wing Civil Engineering Squadron traveled to Fort Indiantown Gap, PA from July 12 to July 23, 2021 to perform several construction tasks related to job skill training. Air National Guard Civil Engineers provide necessary problem skills and a wide range of expertise to thousands of structures around the world. Official Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. John Vannucci
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 16:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816524
|VIRIN:
|210821-F-NA180-672
|Filename:
|DOD_108611531
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|RI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
