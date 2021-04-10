COL Kevin Golinghorst, Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, visits warehouse facilities of two Operation Blue Roof contractors, Swan and Venegas, who are assisting with blue roof installations for homes impacted by Hurricane Ida, Oct. 4, 2021. (Video by Dr. Michael Izard, USACE, Omaha District)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 14:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816517
|VIRIN:
|100521-A-HJ147-0006
|Filename:
|DOD_108611403
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COL Kevin Golinghorst tours warehouse facilities of Blue Roof contractors, by Dr. Michael Izard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT