    USS Rushmore, USS John S. McCain arrive to San Francisco in support of SFFW 2021

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Region Southwest

    211004-N-WY048-2001
    SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 4, 2021) Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) arrive in San Francisco in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021 on Oct. 4. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hector Carrera/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 14:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816515
    VIRIN: 211004-N-WY048-2001
    Filename: DOD_108611350
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    TAGS

    Navy Region Southwest
    USS Rushmore
    USS John S. McCain
    San Francisco Fleet Week
    SFFW2021

