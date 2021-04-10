211004-N-WY048-2001
SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 4, 2021) Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) arrive in San Francisco in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021 on Oct. 4. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hector Carrera/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 14:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816515
|VIRIN:
|211004-N-WY048-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108611350
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Rushmore, USS John S. McCain arrive to San Francisco in support of SFFW 2021, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT