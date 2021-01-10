Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual Reality Paint Training Tool

    WA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Courtesy Video

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Kevin Scott, 92nd Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance section chief, talks about his Virtual Reality Paint Training Tool Spark Tank submission.

    10.01.2021
    10.05.2021
    WA, US

    AFINNOFET
    SparkTank2022

