Tech. Sgt. Kevin Scott, 92nd Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance section chief, talks about his Virtual Reality Paint Training Tool Spark Tank submission.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 13:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816510
|VIRIN:
|211004-F-ZZ999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108611238
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Virtual Reality Paint Training Tool, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT