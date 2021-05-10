SASC Hearing for New Undersecretary of the Army and Additional Nominations Part 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816509" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Senate Armed Service Committee holds a hearing to consider the nominations of Gabriel Camarillo as the new undersecretary of the Army; Rachel Jacobson as the new assistant secretary of the Army for energy, installation, and environment; Alex Wagner as the new assistant secretary of the Air Force for manpower and reserve affairs; and Andrew Hunter as the new assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics.

