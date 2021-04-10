Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COL Kevin Golinghorst tour of Hurricane Ida blue roof contractor warehouses

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Video by Dr. Michael Izard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    COL Kevin Golinghorst, Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, visits warehouse facilities of two Operation Blue Roof contractors, Swan and Venegas, who are assisting with blue roof installations for homes impacted by Hurricane Ida, Oct. 4, 2021. (Video by Dr. Michael Izard, USACE, Omaha District)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816503
    VIRIN: 211004-A-HJ147-0002
    Filename: DOD_108611134
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COL Kevin Golinghorst tour of Hurricane Ida blue roof contractor warehouses, by Dr. Michael Izard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    Blue Roof
    Golinghorst

