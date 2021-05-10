Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia National Guard Hispanic Heritage Month 2021

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Video by Cpl. Rydell Tomas 

    Georgia National Guard

    The Georgia National Guard honors the service of Hispanic-Americans Oct. 5, 2021, in recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cpl. Rydell Tomas)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 12:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816500
    VIRIN: 211005-Z-QP400-1001
    Filename: DOD_108611094
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Hometown: MARIETTA, GA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Georgia National Guard Hispanic Heritage Month 2021, by CPL Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard

