Secretary of State Antony Blinken Delivers the Keynote Address at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's Ministerial Council Meeting
DC, UNITED STATES
10.05.2021
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony Blinken Delivers the Keynote Address at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's Ministerial Council Meeting.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 11:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|816490
|Filename:
|DOD_108610972
|Length:
|00:34:20
|Location:
|DC, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Antony Blinken Delivers the Keynote Address at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's Ministerial Council Meeting
LEAVE A COMMENT