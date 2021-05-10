Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken Delivers the Keynote Address at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's Ministerial Council Meeting

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 11:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 816490
    Filename: DOD_108610972
    Length: 00:34:20
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Secretary of State
    Keynote Address
    Antony J. Blinken
    Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development
    Ministerial Council Meeting

