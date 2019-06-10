Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO develops counter-drone technology (master subs)

    FRANCE

    10.06.2019

    Natochannel         

    NATO scientists are working on ways to help detect small UAVs or unmanned aerial vehicles, which can pose a security risk and cause major disruption.
    NATO scientists are building up a signature database of small UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) to help nations develop drone detection systems and tracking algorithms. At a training centre in France, the group collected data on various models of mini and small drones in an urban environment. UAVs can pose a security risk and cause major disruption, as was seen at Gatwick Airport in London in December 2018. The airport was shut down for three days following reports of drone sightings close to the runway. Hundreds of flights had to be cancelled.
    The research work has been carried out by NATO’s Science and Technology Organization (STO).

    This footage includes shots of drones flying, various data-capturing equipment plus soundbites from Marc Châteauneuf, defence scientist, Defence Research and Development Canada.
    The piece also includes archive footage from Thomson Reuters, showing Gatwick Airport.
    A SECURITY THREAT TO NATO ALLIES

    Defence scientist, Defence Research and Development Canada

    Archive footage of a crowd and drones flying above a city

    “We often see that on TVs where you've got a prime minister or an important person doing a speech and you see a small drone flying around. You don't know if it's really a threat or is it just someone who wants to take a picture. But you always have to assume it could be a threat.”

    ARE BUILDING A DATABASE
    OF DRONE SIGNATURES

    TO MAKE THEM EASIER TO DETECT

    “The threat that in the military we are facing is either the drone is dropping an explosive or they’re using drones for a surveillance system. So, you want to detect them before they actually see you.”

    Archive footage of a drone dropping explosives

    “The problem with drones is that they are everywhere now.

    “You heard about the Gatwick incident where the airport was shut down, I think for two days, because there was supposedly a drone flying close.

    It can be very dangerous for airplanes flying around.”

    Footage of a commercial drone

    DECEMBER 2018

    Archive footage of Gatwick Airport

    ALLIES WILL BE
    ABLE TO USE THE DATABASE

    TO DEVELOP THEIR OWN
    DEFENCE AGAINST DRONES

    “Having a drone detection system will help to detect the drones and solve the problem this way.”

    This video contains Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without the consent of the copyright holder.
    Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2019
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 12:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816473
    VIRIN: 211005-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108610731
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: FR

    Drones
    NATO's Science and Technology Organization (STO)

