    Red Cross VP- Operation Allies Refuge

    RP, GERMANY

    09.29.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Koby J. Langley, Senior Vice President, American Red Cross, discusses the role of the American Red Cross during Operations Allies Refuge and Operation Allies Welcome. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 09:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816455
    VIRIN: 210929-A-DM412-001
    Filename: DOD_108610470
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: RP, DE

    This work, Red Cross VP- Operation Allies Refuge, by SGT Jared Kindlespire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

