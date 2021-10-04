U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Maintenance Group participate in a quarterly load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, October 4, 2021. The competition consisted of load crews from the 492nd, 493rd, and 494th Aircraft Maintenance Units. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Jacob Wood)
|04.10.2021
|10.05.2021 09:45
|B-Roll
|816445
|211004-F-AF991-0039
|DOD_108610402
|00:03:04
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|4
|4
This work, 48th Fighter Wing 3rd quarter load crew competition b-roll, by Amn Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
