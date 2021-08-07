Units from across USAG Bavaria visited the range to try to earn the German Marksmanship Badge.
Video Shot by - PFC McBride & SGT Paul Abacon
Voiceover by - PFC McBride
Produced/Edited by - PFC McBride
Lower Third Information
@ 00:16 Master Sergeant Andre Potzler
Range NCOIC
@ 00:43 Sergeant First Class Drake Bistrow
615th Military Police Company
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 11:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816440
|VIRIN:
|210708-A-FJ044-089
|Filename:
|DOD_108610312
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, German Marksmanship Badge (RAW), by PFC Tyler McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT