Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon talks with Alaska District Commander, Col. Damon Delarosa and Alaska District Resident Engineer, Maj. Daniel Webb about the ongoing projects happening at Clear Space Force Station near Denali Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 07:59
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|816438
|VIRIN:
|211001-A-OI229-947
|Filename:
|DOD_108610258
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|DENALI, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 55 From The Field at Clear Space Force Station, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT