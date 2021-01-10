Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55 From The Field at Clear Space Force Station

    DENALI, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon talks with Alaska District Commander, Col. Damon Delarosa and Alaska District Resident Engineer, Maj. Daniel Webb about the ongoing projects happening at Clear Space Force Station near Denali Alaska.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 07:59
    Category: Series
    Location: DENALI, AK, US 

