    Garuda Shield 2021 Wrap Up

    INDONESIA

    08.20.2021

    Video by Maj. James Sheehan 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Exercise Garuda Shield is an annual bilateral exercise, sponsored by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) and hosted by the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI – Indonesia Armed Forces), in Central and Eastern Java, Indonesia. Major components include a Staff Exercise (STAFFEX), and a Field Training Exercise (FTX) supported by aviation which will include specialized medical training on tactical casualty care and live fire exercises.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 05:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816430
    VIRIN: 210820-A-GG370-045
    Filename: DOD_108610213
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: ID

    This work, Garuda Shield 2021 Wrap Up, by MAJ James Sheehan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

