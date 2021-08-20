Garuda Shield 2021 Wrap Up

Exercise Garuda Shield is an annual bilateral exercise, sponsored by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) and hosted by the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI – Indonesia Armed Forces), in Central and Eastern Java, Indonesia. Major components include a Staff Exercise (STAFFEX), and a Field Training Exercise (FTX) supported by aviation which will include specialized medical training on tactical casualty care and live fire exercises.
