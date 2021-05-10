Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall Mission Video

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.05.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Air Force Mildenhall hosts a diverse group of units and mission sets. Learn more about what each unit does in the Team Mildenhall mission video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 06:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816428
    VIRIN: 211005-F-PZ401-890
    Filename: DOD_108610200
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    RAF Mildenhall

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th ARW
    Team Mildenhall
    352nd SOW
    488th IS
    95th RS

