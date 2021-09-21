1SG Jacinta Moore Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, discusses the importance and use of baby stations during Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 07:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816421
|VIRIN:
|210921-A-DM412-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108610137
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Ramstein Baby Station, by SGT Jared Kindlespire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT