Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing

Col. James Finlayson, the vice commander of the 17th Training Wing, signed the Fire Prevention Week proclamation in front of the Norma Brown building. The goal of Fire Prevention Week is to educate the public and promote fire safety. The 17th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Fire Emergency Service will offer a variety of activities this Friday, which include an open house, fire muster competition, and blood drive.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 02:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816412
|VIRIN:
|211004-F-MU509-836
|Filename:
|DOD_108609992
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
