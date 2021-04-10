Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col. James Finlayson, the vice commander of the 17th Training Wing, signed the Fire Prevention Week proclamation in front of the Norma Brown building. The goal of Fire Prevention Week is to educate the public and promote fire safety. The 17th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Fire Emergency Service will offer a variety of activities this Friday, which include an open house, fire muster competition, and blood drive.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 02:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816412
    VIRIN: 211004-F-MU509-836
    Filename: DOD_108609992
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Fire Prevention Week
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB

