Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing

Col. James Finlayson, the vice commander of the 17th Training Wing, signed the Fire Prevention Week proclamation in front of the Norma Brown building. The goal of Fire Prevention Week is to educate the public and promote fire safety. The 17th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Fire Emergency Service will offer a variety of activities this Friday, which include an open house, fire muster competition, and blood drive.