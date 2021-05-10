Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35th CSSB Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.05.2021

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion conducted its first ever battalion-level “Best Warrior” competition Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 at Sagami General Depot and Camp Zama.
    #BWC #ArmyStrong #ArmyTeam #SoldierReadiness

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 00:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816404
    VIRIN: 211005-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108609720
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th CSSB Best Warrior Competition, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th CSSB
    Camp Zama
    Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT