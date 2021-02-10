U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - UNITAS and partner nations participate in a Peruvian led amphibious landing as part of UNITAS LXII in Salinas, Peru, Oct. 2, 2021. UNITAS is the world's longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from twenty countries and includes 29 ships, four submarines, and twenty aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Camila Melendez and Lance Cpl. Gabriel Antwiler)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 21:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816376
|VIRIN:
|211002-M-YX647-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108609466
|Length:
|00:09:35
|Location:
|SALINAS, PE
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, UNITAS 2021: Amphibious Landing, by LCpl Gabriel Antwiler and Sgt Camila Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
