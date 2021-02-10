Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNITAS 2021: Amphibious Landing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALINAS, PERU

    10.02.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Antwiler and Sgt. Camila Melendez

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - UNITAS and partner nations participate in a Peruvian led amphibious landing as part of UNITAS LXII in Salinas, Peru, Oct. 2, 2021. UNITAS is the world's longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from twenty countries and includes 29 ships, four submarines, and twenty aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Camila Melendez and Lance Cpl. Gabriel Antwiler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 21:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816376
    VIRIN: 211002-M-YX647-1001
    Filename: DOD_108609466
    Length: 00:09:35
    Location: SALINAS, PE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2021: Amphibious Landing, by LCpl Gabriel Antwiler and Sgt Camila Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    USSOUTHCOM
    MARFORSOUTH
    Amphibious Landing
    Enduring Promise
    UNITASLXII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT