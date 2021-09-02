Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDNG Command Team Thanks Soldiers for Inauguration Support in D.C.

    DUNDALK, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Senior Maryland Army National Guard leadership joins 58th Troop Command leadership to say thank you to the MDARNG Soldiers who served in Washington, D.C., to support local and federal authorities following the civil unrest at the Capitol building as well as provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. This video location is at Battle Acre Park in Dundalk, Maryland, on Feb. 9, 2021. Battle Acre Park is a one-acre site dedicated in 1839 to commemorate those who fought in the Battle of North Point on September 12, 1814. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 16:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816372
    VIRIN: 210209-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_108609424
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: DUNDALK, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDNG Command Team Thanks Soldiers for Inauguration Support in D.C., by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Presidential Inauguration
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Chazz Kibler
    Battle Acre Park

