MDNG Command Team Thanks Soldiers for Inauguration Support in D.C.

Senior Maryland Army National Guard leadership joins 58th Troop Command leadership to say thank you to the MDARNG Soldiers who served in Washington, D.C., to support local and federal authorities following the civil unrest at the Capitol building as well as provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. This video location is at Battle Acre Park in Dundalk, Maryland, on Feb. 9, 2021. Battle Acre Park is a one-acre site dedicated in 1839 to commemorate those who fought in the Battle of North Point on September 12, 1814. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|02.09.2021
|10.04.2021 16:52
|Package
|816372
|210209-Z-OV020-1001
|DOD_108609424
|00:01:45
|DUNDALK, MD, US
|2
|2
