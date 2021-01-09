Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB Eats for Hispanic Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Charles Crespo, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, creates quick and easy tostones during Hispanic Heritage Month at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 1, 2021. (U.S

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 16:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 816365
    VIRIN: 211004-F-BH656-1001
    Filename: DOD_108609260
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB Eats for Hispanic Heritage Month, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    436th Airlift Wing
    Eagle Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT