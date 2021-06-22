Army Reserve Drill Sergeant Grant Burton shares about what it's like serving part time and training future Soldiers.
Video By Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 16:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816362
|VIRIN:
|210622-A-KJ871-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108609253
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DS Grant Burton, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
