    PRNG Distributes Vaccines with Humvees

    FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO

    10.04.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force Puerto Rico distribute COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare facilities at San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 1, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard continues to be a critical part of the vaccines' logistics, transporting the shots and storing them for future use. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 16:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816338
    VIRIN: 211004-Z-KB014-1001
    Filename: DOD_108608934
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRNG Distributes Vaccines with Humvees, by SSG Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Humvee
    Vaccine
    Soldiers
    weeklyvideos
    COVID-19
    Operation Warp Speed

