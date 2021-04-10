Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force Puerto Rico distribute COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare facilities at San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 1, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard continues to be a critical part of the vaccines' logistics, transporting the shots and storing them for future use. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Hassani Ribera)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 16:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816338
|VIRIN:
|211004-Z-KB014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108608934
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|FORT BUCHANAN, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PRNG Distributes Vaccines with Humvees, by SSG Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT