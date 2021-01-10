Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, Air Force Materiel Command senior enlisted leader, retires after a 30-year career in a ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Oct. 1, 2021. For the past three years, Cadell has served as the senior advisor for all matters affecting the readiness, training and professional development for the more than 24,000 enlisted personnel and at AFMC. (U.S. Air Force Video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 12:47
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|816303
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-CA439-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108608461
|Length:
|01:10:12
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CMSgt Cadell Retirement Ceremony Pt. 2, by Matthew Clouse and Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT