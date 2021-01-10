Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSgt Cadell Retirement Ceremony Pt. 2

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Matthew Clouse and Christopher Decker

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, Air Force Materiel Command senior enlisted leader, retires after a 30-year career in a ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Oct. 1, 2021. For the past three years, Cadell has served as the senior advisor for all matters affecting the readiness, training and professional development for the more than 24,000 enlisted personnel and at AFMC. (U.S. Air Force Video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 12:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 816303
    VIRIN: 211001-F-CA439-1002
    Filename: DOD_108608461
    Length: 01:10:12
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

