Lunch & Learn Series: Ethics in Healthcare & Caregiver Resilience

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816291" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Amy E. Brzuchalski, chief, Department of Behavioral Health and Installation director of Psychological Health, Medical Department Activity, Fort Meade, Maryland, provides information on ethics in healthcare and caregiver resilience Sept. 29, 2021, Fort Meade, as part of the Lunch & Learn series information sessions designed to help staff grow and learn about different topics.