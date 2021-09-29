Maj. Amy E. Brzuchalski, chief, Department of Behavioral Health and Installation director of Psychological Health, Medical Department Activity, Fort Meade, Maryland, provides information on ethics in healthcare and caregiver resilience Sept. 29, 2021, Fort Meade, as part of the Lunch & Learn series information sessions designed to help staff grow and learn about different topics.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 12:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|816291
|VIRIN:
|210929-A-CD688-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108608339
|Length:
|00:49:10
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lunch & Learn Series: Ethics in Healthcare & Caregiver Resilience, by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT