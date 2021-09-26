CLEARING THE DANGER IN PELELIU

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the explosive ordnance disposal section for Task Force Koa Moana 21, I Marine Expeditionary Force, relocated and detonated pieces of unexploded ordnance in Peleliu, Republic of Palau, Sept. 26, 2021. Using information from last years Koa Moana 20, the U.S. Marines located; three sea-mines, one 105 high explosive projectile, three type 89 "knee" mortars, one M9A1 rifle grenade, one 40mm high explosive/incendiary projectile, one six inch projectile, and one 5 in. projectile. The U.S. believes that all Pacific nations are more stable, secure, and prosperous when national sovereignty and international law are safeguarded. The U.S. is dedicated to assisting our partners while developing their capabilities to contribute to that end.