SHAPE Soldier likens work ethic to sports

U.S. Army Spc. Amadaos Wallenda, a radiologist specialist at SHAPE Healthcare Facility and native of Sarasota, Florida, credits sports for his above-average work ethic and desire for positive outcomes, which is said to be demonstrated daily in regular duties at SHAPE.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 08:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816280
|VIRIN:
|211004-A-EK666-640
|Filename:
|DOD_108608075
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|MONS, BE
|Hometown:
|SARASOTA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
