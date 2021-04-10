Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHAPE Soldier likens work ethic to sports

    MONS, BELGIUM

    10.04.2021

    Video by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Spc. Amadaos Wallenda, a radiologist specialist at SHAPE Healthcare Facility and native of Sarasota, Florida, credits sports for his above-average work ethic and desire for positive outcomes, which is said to be demonstrated daily in regular duties at SHAPE.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 08:22
    Location: MONS, BE 
    Hometown: SARASOTA, FL, US

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Military Medicine
    SHAPE Healthcare Facility
    StrongerTogether
    Target_News_Europe

