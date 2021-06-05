Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAFOREUR/AF Change of Command Ceremony

    BOEBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    05.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. James Bourgeois and Sgt. Robin Lewis

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Senior leaders from U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa (MARFOREUR/AF), and U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Stuttgart attend the MARFOREUR/AF socially distanced change of command ceremony at the USAG Stuttgart Firehouse in Boeblingen, Germany, May 6, 2021. This ceremony recognizes the significance of the passage of command, honors the accomplishments of the outgoing leadership and formally appoints the incoming leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Bourgeois and Cpl. Robin Lewis/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 09:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816278
    VIRIN: 210511-M-M0344-1001
    Filename: DOD_108608037
    Length: 00:39:13
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, MAFOREUR/AF Change of Command Ceremony, by Sgt James Bourgeois and Sgt Robin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. European Command
    U.S. Africa Command
    change of command
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa
    MARFOREURAF

