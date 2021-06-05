MAFOREUR/AF Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior leaders from U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa (MARFOREUR/AF), and U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Stuttgart attend the MARFOREUR/AF socially distanced change of command ceremony at the USAG Stuttgart Firehouse in Boeblingen, Germany, May 6, 2021. This ceremony recognizes the significance of the passage of command, honors the accomplishments of the outgoing leadership and formally appoints the incoming leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Bourgeois and Cpl. Robin Lewis/Released)