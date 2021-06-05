Senior leaders from U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa (MARFOREUR/AF), and U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Stuttgart attend the MARFOREUR/AF socially distanced change of command ceremony at the USAG Stuttgart Firehouse in Boeblingen, Germany, May 6, 2021. This ceremony recognizes the significance of the passage of command, honors the accomplishments of the outgoing leadership and formally appoints the incoming leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Bourgeois and Cpl. Robin Lewis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 09:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816278
|VIRIN:
|210511-M-M0344-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108608037
|Length:
|00:39:13
|Location:
|BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, MAFOREUR/AF Change of Command Ceremony, by Sgt James Bourgeois and Sgt Robin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT