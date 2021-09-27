Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Rubicon Spark Tank 2022 Pitch

    GERMANY

    09.27.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Project Rubicon is a Mistake Proofing innovation that addresses the challenge of baggage and cargo pallet build up. Normally air transportation operators spent up to 90 minutes correcting a single improperly built pallet. Some missions have multiple aircraft with dozens of pallets. Almost every mission requires reworked pallets. The Rubicon Pallet Guide addresses this rework challenge by preventing a pallet from being built incorrectly during the operation.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 09:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816276
    VIRIN: 211004-F-SS755-0002
    Filename: DOD_108607987
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    #AFINNOFET
    #SparkTank2022

