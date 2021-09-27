Project Rubicon Spark Tank 2022 Pitch

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Project Rubicon is a Mistake Proofing innovation that addresses the challenge of baggage and cargo pallet build up. Normally air transportation operators spent up to 90 minutes correcting a single improperly built pallet. Some missions have multiple aircraft with dozens of pallets. Almost every mission requires reworked pallets. The Rubicon Pallet Guide addresses this rework challenge by preventing a pallet from being built incorrectly during the operation.