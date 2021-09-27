Project Rubicon Spark Tank 2022 Pitch

Project Rubicon is a Mistake Proofing innovation that addresses the challenge of baggage and cargo pallet build up. Normally air transportation operators spent up to 90 minutes correcting a single improperly built pallet. Some missions have multiple aircraft with dozens of pallets. Almost every mission requires reworked pallets. The Rubicon Pallet Guide addresses this rework challenge by preventing a pallet from being built incorrectly during the operation.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 09:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816276
|VIRIN:
|211004-F-SS755-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108607987
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
