The U.S. Army Southern European Task Force Africa partnered with other African militaries for the African Land Forces Colloquium. The leadership conference took place at the 7th Army Training Command Headquarters and throughout the training areas of USAG Bavaria.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 10:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816274
|VIRIN:
|210921-A-PR564-940
|Filename:
|DOD_108607952
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, African Land Forces Colloquium 2021, by SGT Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
