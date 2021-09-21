Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Land Forces Colloquium 2021

    BY, GERMANY

    09.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brea DuBose 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    The U.S. Army Southern European Task Force Africa partnered with other African militaries for the African Land Forces Colloquium. The leadership conference took place at the 7th Army Training Command Headquarters and throughout the training areas of USAG Bavaria.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 10:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816274
    VIRIN: 210921-A-PR564-940
    Filename: DOD_108607952
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: BY, DE

