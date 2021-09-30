U.S. Marines conduct fire missions during Exercise Noble Jaguar 2021

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines conduct fire missions during Exercise Noble Jaguar 2021 within the Central Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. The Marine Corps and Navy leveraged integrated command and control and joint sensors to expand battlefield awareness, share targeting data, and conduct long-range precision strikes in support of sea control and sea denial in contested maritime environments. III Marine Expeditionary Force executed these actions as a part of an integrated operation with 7th Fleet to maintain readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to preserve regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Josue Marquez)
