Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNITAS 2021: Amazon Phase Opening Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IQUITOS, PERU

    09.29.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cameron Hermanet 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    Service Members from several nations, including Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and the United States, participate in the opening ceremony for the Amazon phase of UNITAS LXII in Iquitos, Peru, Sept. 29, 2021. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during amphibious, littoral and amazon operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 08:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816265
    VIRIN: 210929-M-VN501-1001
    Filename: DOD_108607892
    Length: 00:14:43
    Location: IQUITOS, PE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2021: Amazon Phase Opening Ceremony, by LCpl Cameron Hermanet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    opening ceremony
    USSOUTHCOM
    Jungle
    UNITAS
    Amazon
    interopability
    UNITASLXII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT