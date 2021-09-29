Service Members from several nations, including Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and the United States, participate in the opening ceremony for the Amazon phase of UNITAS LXII in Iquitos, Peru, Sept. 29, 2021. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during amphibious, littoral and amazon operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 08:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816265
|VIRIN:
|210929-M-VN501-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108607892
|Length:
|00:14:43
|Location:
|IQUITOS, PE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, UNITAS 2021: Amazon Phase Opening Ceremony, by LCpl Cameron Hermanet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
