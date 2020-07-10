Contractors install Blue Roofs on homes damaged by Hurricane Ida in Saint Rose, Louisiana on Oct. 2. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. The mission’s purpose is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 01:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816258
|VIRIN:
|211002-A-AB280-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108607839
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|SAINT ROSE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hurricane Ida: Blue Roof installation, by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT