Hurricane Ida: Blue Roof installation

Contractors install Blue Roofs on homes damaged by Hurricane Ida in Saint Rose, Louisiana on Oct. 2. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. The mission’s purpose is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)