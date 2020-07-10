Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida: Blue Roof installation

    SAINT ROSE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Contractors install Blue Roofs on homes damaged by Hurricane Ida in Saint Rose, Louisiana on Oct. 2. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. The mission’s purpose is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 01:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816258
    VIRIN: 211002-A-AB280-2001
    Filename: DOD_108607839
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: SAINT ROSE, LA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USACE
    FEMA
    IDA
    Blue Roof

