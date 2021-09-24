UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines offload a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft

U.S. Airmen load a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at March Air Force Base, California in support of exercise UNITAS and U.S. Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – UNITAS offload in Lima, Peru, Sept. 24, 2021, during exercise UNITAS LXII. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during Pacific, amphibious, and amazon operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Antwiler)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 00:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816246
|VIRIN:
|210924-M-RK059-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108607751
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
