    AFN The Station - Sharing is Caring

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.22.2021

    Video by Spc. Keaton Habeck and Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Sharing is caring, but not when it comes to passwords or Common Access Cards. Operational Security is essential to mission readiness. how do you protect yourself?

    #BeAwareOfWhatNotToShare #OPSEC

    TAGS

    AFN
    OPSEC
    Sharing
    The Office

