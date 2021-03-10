313th Army Band performs at the Talladega Superspeedway

The 313th Army Band, a U.S. Army Reserve band from Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, performed The Star-Spangled Banner at the Talladega Superspeedway, Oct 3, 2021. Music has been a critical part of the Army's success. Whether it's a ceremonial performance or a concert to boost the morale of Soldiers, U.S. Army Bands members have the opportunity to serve their country while making music. The 313th Army Band is a musical organization of the 81st Readiness Division. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan).
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 21:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816231
|VIRIN:
|211003-A-BH424-779
|Filename:
|DOD_108607618
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
