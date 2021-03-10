Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    313th Army Band performs at the Talladega Superspeedway

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan 

    209th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    The 313th Army Band, a U.S. Army Reserve band from Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, performed The Star-Spangled Banner at the Talladega Superspeedway, Oct 3, 2021. Music has been a critical part of the Army's success. Whether it's a ceremonial performance or a concert to boost the morale of Soldiers, U.S. Army Bands members have the opportunity to serve their country while making music. The 313th Army Band is a musical organization of the 81st Readiness Division. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan).

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 21:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816231
    VIRIN: 211003-A-BH424-779
    Filename: DOD_108607618
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 

    army band
    USARC
    army reserve
    us army
    313th army band

