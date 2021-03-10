313th Army Band performs at the Talladega Superspeedway

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 313th Army Band, a U.S. Army Reserve band from Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, performed The Star-Spangled Banner at the Talladega Superspeedway, Oct 3, 2021. Music has been a critical part of the Army's success. Whether it's a ceremonial performance or a concert to boost the morale of Soldiers, U.S. Army Bands members have the opportunity to serve their country while making music. The 313th Army Band is a musical organization of the 81st Readiness Division. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan).