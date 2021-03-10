Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Shipyard - Episode Seven

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Video by Gregory Boyd 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Welcome to America's Shipyard, a series dedicated to highlighting the amazing employees getting the work done at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) - ONE TEAM supporting ONE MISSION! In this seventh episode, Capt. Dianna Wolfson surprised the USS Toledo’s (SSN 769) Operations Control Center team, or OCC.

    The OCC is one of NNSY’s Naval Sustainment Systems-Shipyard (NSS-SY) initiatives driving positive change here at NNSY. It is the go-to help desk for deckplate issues to support nonstop execution of work. The OCC was set up to drive communication and quickly resolve issues as they occur within the project. That means when a problem occurs on the deckplates that can’t be quickly resolved, mechanics, supervisors and zone managers have a place to take those issues. Like a well-oiled machine, the OCC team works together to find solutions to drive non-stop execution and will also look to the future for removing barriers in advance to ensure being able to execute the plan.

    The Toledo OCC team's efforts will help America's Shipyard reach its vision to deliver on time, every time, everywhere to protect America. Your success in the standup and implementation of the OCC on the Toledo Project has paved the way for other projects as well, including the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) team that’s eager to learn from Toledo’s experiences in setting up an OCC.

    Bravo Zulu to all involved!

    #OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis

    Video by Greg Boyd, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office, Code 1170

    Written by Kristi Britt, Public Affairs Specialist

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 19:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 816222
    VIRIN: 211003-N-UN268-801
    Filename: DOD_108607401
    Length: 00:09:38
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    America's Shipyard

