America's Shipyard - Episode Seven

Welcome to America's Shipyard, a series dedicated to highlighting the amazing employees getting the work done at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) - ONE TEAM supporting ONE MISSION! In this seventh episode, Capt. Dianna Wolfson surprised the USS Toledo’s (SSN 769) Operations Control Center team, or OCC.



The OCC is one of NNSY’s Naval Sustainment Systems-Shipyard (NSS-SY) initiatives driving positive change here at NNSY. It is the go-to help desk for deckplate issues to support nonstop execution of work. The OCC was set up to drive communication and quickly resolve issues as they occur within the project. That means when a problem occurs on the deckplates that can’t be quickly resolved, mechanics, supervisors and zone managers have a place to take those issues. Like a well-oiled machine, the OCC team works together to find solutions to drive non-stop execution and will also look to the future for removing barriers in advance to ensure being able to execute the plan.



The Toledo OCC team's efforts will help America's Shipyard reach its vision to deliver on time, every time, everywhere to protect America. Your success in the standup and implementation of the OCC on the Toledo Project has paved the way for other projects as well, including the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) team that’s eager to learn from Toledo’s experiences in setting up an OCC.



Bravo Zulu to all involved!



#OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis



Video by Greg Boyd, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office, Code 1170



Written by Kristi Britt, Public Affairs Specialist