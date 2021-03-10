106th Ground Transportation Operator Interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816220" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SSgt Estafany Restrepo, assigned to the New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing, discusses her career as a ground transportation operator, September 20, 2021, at Westhampton Beach, N.Y. Restrepo joined the Air Guard for the educational benefits, fell in love with her career and plans to stay in the military until the mandatory retirement age.