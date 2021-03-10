Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    106th Ground Transportation Operator Interview

    WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Donaldson 

    New York National Guard

    SSgt Estafany Restrepo, assigned to the New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing, discusses her career as a ground transportation operator, September 20, 2021, at Westhampton Beach, N.Y. Restrepo joined the Air Guard for the educational benefits, fell in love with her career and plans to stay in the military until the mandatory retirement age.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 05:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816220
    VIRIN: 211003-F-FC733-001
    PIN: 3538
    Filename: DOD_108607387
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 106th Ground Transportation Operator Interview, by SrA Kevin Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

