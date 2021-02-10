Afghan personnel and Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 32nd Cavalry Regiment, took part in a five kilometer Run for the Fallen at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Oct. 2, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2021 15:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816164
|VIRIN:
|211002-A-QC081-820
|Filename:
|DOD_108606666
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Operation Allies Welcome: Fort McCoy Memorial Run BRoll, by SPC Logan Ludwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
