B-Roll:At the Bayou Blue Assembly of God Church, Christian Aid Ministries worked with other Christian organizations to provide relief to the people of Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2021 11:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816162
|VIRIN:
|210907-A-AZ289-6935
|Filename:
|DOD_108606631
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|HOUMA, LA, US
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ida Recovery, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT