Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Ida Recovery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    B-Roll:At the Bayou Blue Assembly of God Church, Christian Aid Ministries worked with other Christian organizations to provide relief to the people of Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 11:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816162
    VIRIN: 210907-A-AZ289-6935
    Filename: DOD_108606631
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: HOUMA, LA, US 
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida Recovery, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Recovery
    USACE
    Volunteers
    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT