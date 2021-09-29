Spc. Huth plugs his phone into a secure computer and the Cybersecurity team had to go back in time to stop him from plugging his phone in.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2021 02:10
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|816160
|VIRIN:
|211002-A-QY770-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108606388
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|KINGSTREE, SC, US
|Hometown:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Hometown:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Think Before You Connect, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
