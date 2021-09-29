Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Think Before You Connect

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    09.29.2021

    Courtesy Video

    335th Signal Command (T) Provisional

    Spc. Huth plugs his phone into a secure computer and the Cybersecurity team had to go back in time to stop him from plugging his phone in.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 02:10
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 816160
    VIRIN: 211002-A-QY770-1003
    Filename: DOD_108606388
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: KINGSTREE, SC, US
    Hometown: PORTLAND, OR, US
    Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Think Before You Connect, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Arifjan
    Cybersecurity
    Kuwait
    335th
    Regional Cyber Center Southwest Asia
    Cybersecurity week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT