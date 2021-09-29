Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLTE 1-22- Range 230 MOUT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, conduct Military Operations on Urban Terrain during Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 29, 2021. SLTE 1-22 creates a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating against near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 00:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816159
    VIRIN: 210929-M-AR498-585
    Filename: DOD_108606317
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLTE 1-22- Range 230 MOUT, by Cpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines 29 Palms MOUT 1/3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT