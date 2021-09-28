U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, conduct Military Operations on Urban Terrain during Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 28, 2021. SLTE 1-22 creates a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating against near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2021 00:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816158
|VIRIN:
|210928-M-AR498-418
|Filename:
|DOD_108606316
|Length:
|00:09:58
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SLTE 1-22- Range 111 MOUT, by Cpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT